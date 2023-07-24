Mick Foley: “I’m not re-signing another legends deal unless I have a guarantee”

Jul 24, 2023 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

During a Mattel discussion panel at San Diego Comic Con 2023, the Three Faces of Mick Foley WWE Elite action figure set was revealed and Foley stated the following…

“I have actively wished for this and hoped for it. I even drew a line in the sand when it came to my Legends Deal. I told my manager, ‘I’m not re-signing another Legends Deal unless I have a guarantee that they are doing some type of three faces of Foley thing.’ I guess I don’t need to worry about that now. This is really great.”

(quote source: Jeremy Lambert)

