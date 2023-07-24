Mandy Rose: “What’s the definition of racy?”

Mandy Rose criticized WWE’s hypocrisy in deeming something unacceptable only if they don’t make money off it, pointing to how she was released for ‘racy’ content while WWE had no issues airing this viral photo of Mandy Two Belts on NXT, Raw, AND SmackDown:

“What’s the definition of racy? The photo of me with two titles – I was completely naked underneath, that’s considered a racy photo, right?

I’m grateful and very humbled with everything I’ve done and made at the company [WWE], but in today’s day and age, there are so many other avenues and so many other marketing opportunities…it’s like, why can’t I do both? At the end of the day I’m the only one watching out for myself and MY career. Everyone’s replaceable in our business – it’s true.”