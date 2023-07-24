Kevin Owens reportedly injured

Tonight’s RAW saw WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio retain his title over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn. At one point during the match, Zayn’s tag team partner Kevin Owens was ejected to the back by the referee, along with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Later on, Priest and Ripley brought a hurt Owens to the stage and dumped him there, which allowed Mysterio to pin a distracted Zayn. Owens was later seen backstage, apparently suffering from rib and arm injuries.

In an update, a new report from @WRKDWrestling notes that Owens is suffering from a legitimate injury. The injury was used on tonight’s RAW to further the storyline.

It was noted that there is no word yet on how long Owens will be sidelined, the injury specifics, or how the injury occurred.