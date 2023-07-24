Dwayne Johnson surprises little girl with cancer by serving her lunch at LA hotel

He’s called the People’s Champion for a reason. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised his “biggest fan,” 12-year-old Luna Perrone, at a hotel in Los Angeles where left her speechless!

Perrone has been suffering from Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer, for the past few years which has now unfortunately continued to spread.

Johnson said that she always wanted to meet him so his team set her up for a big surprise at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles where she thought she was having lunch with her family “arranged” by himself because he was not in town to join.

But the former WWE champion was in the kitchen, waiting for the chicken fingers and fries to get ready so he could personally deliver her lunch.

“I’ve had some super cool jobs in my life – but being Luna’s waiter just might be the coolest,” Johnson tweeted.

As The Rock walked out with the plate in his hand, Luna’s face lit up and jaw dropped! After a few seconds of shock, Luna uttered the most adorable “Hi!”

Johnson put the plate on the table and said, “You know what I need?” as he spread his arms. Luna moved over and gave The Rock a big bear hug.

“They say, don’t meet ever meet your heroes, because you’ll be disappointed — well I got to meet my hero and she was AWESOME,” Johnson tweeted.

That was not all though. Johnson paid for her and her family a trip to Disneyland, where she enjoyed a day meeting her favorite stars before returning home to start therapy radiation.

You can follow Luna’s journey on her Instagram at @Luna_Perrone.