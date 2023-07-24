Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley confirmed for NXT

Jul 24, 2023 - by Staff

WWE has announced that Dominik Mysterio, who won the NXT North American Championship from Wes Lee last week, & Rhea Ripley will open tomorrow’s NXT, which will be the final episode before The Great American Bash.

Here is the updated NXT lineup for tomorrow:

-Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley to open the show

-Joe Gacy & The Dyad vs. Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Ilja Dragunov

-Gable Steveson decides his future

-Kendo Stick Match: Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade

