Update on ticket sales for AEW’s All In, Raw note, AEW star promoted, and Ciampa on entrance music

– As of now, 76,251 tickets have been distributed for AEW: All In, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. [$8.9M Aprox Gate So Far]

– During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Tommaso Ciampa commented on “No One Will Survive” being his WWE entrance music again…

“I didn’t have a clue that my music was going to be ‘No One Will Survive’ until seconds before walking out the curtain. I was going through my warm up and I said to someone, ‘What’s my music going to be?’ ‘I don’t know, I guess we should have thought about that.’ No rehearsal or anything. ‘What do you want it to be?’ ‘The new one is very good, I like it a lot, it is also very slow and fantastic when I’m a methodical heel. I do have this old NXT music that is probably better for this specific scenario where I’m going to be a surprise.’ That was the whole conversation, it was probably three minutes before I went out. Seconds before I went out, somebody did thumbs up, ‘No one will survive.’ I was amped when I heard it and the crowd reaction was so good.” (quote source: Jeremy Lambert)

– WWE has announced that Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will sign the contract for their match at SummerSlam this week on RAW.

– A report from Fightful states that Orange Cassidy has been promoted in AEW to producer/agent. He produced the Infantry vs Kingdom match on ROH TV as well as Big Bill & Brian Cage vs Trent and Sydal on Rampage.