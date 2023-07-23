Taya Valkyrie vs. Britt Baker announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Jul 23, 2023 - by James Walsh

AEW has announced a big women’s division matchup for the July 26th edition of Dynamite.

Former women’s champion Britt Baker will battle Taya Valkyrie in singles-action, the first time they have fought under the AEW banner. Valkyrie issued the challenge on this evening’s Collision.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nightshade

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal