Taya Valkyrie vs. Britt Baker announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a big women’s division matchup for the July 26th edition of Dynamite.
Former women’s champion Britt Baker will battle Taya Valkyrie in singles-action, the first time they have fought under the AEW banner. Valkyrie issued the challenge on this evening’s Collision.
"Come play with me, Britt Baker.."
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@thetayavalkyrie | @RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/UXXIA7dnFs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023