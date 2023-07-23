Notes on Chris Jericho and Baron Corbin

– While speaking on Corey Graves’ After the Bell Podcast, Baron Corbin named two Superstars that have impressed him following his move to NXT.

He said: “The two main guys that caught my eye out the gate were, I’ve already been in the ring with, was Ilja. I think he’s a special, special competitor. He is physical. I mean, him and I beat the crap out of each other and it felt good. Like, it’s good to lay somebody across the face or, you know, a good solid forearm to the jugular, or slam them down as hard as you can and you see them kind of half-smile in pain. Melo, I think, is another special competitor. He’s finding himself extremely well down there. He has that talk, that swagger, and then he’s smooth and the ring, man. I beat the crap out of him.”

– Chris Jericho taking a much deserved vacation with his family to Italy