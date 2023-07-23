News on LA Knight, Vince McMahon, Shotzi, and Conrad Thompson

– According to a recent report from PWTorch.com, Vince McMahon has grown to be a fan of LA Knight and its obvious that Triple H has been a fan of him since he was in NXT but despite him being ridiculously over with the fans the company are yet to pull the trigger. The report suggested the reason behind WWE’s hesitance to go all in on LA Knight is due to rubbing people the wrong way and being “bad at backstage politics”.

– Shotzi debuted her new look last night in Mexico City.

– Pro wrestling historian, collector and podcaster Conrad Thompson was inducted into the 2023 George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame yesterday, for his work as a wrestling broadcaster. Thompson was the recipient of the Gordon Solie Award, which recognizes excellence in broadcasting.