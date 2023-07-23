MCW Shamrock Cup 22 results: Lio Rush Injured, Former WCW Star Van Hammer appears, Mickie James

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

MCW Pro Wrestling Event Results

Saturday July 22, 2023

Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup

RJ Meyer Arena

1000 Joppa Farm Road

Joppa, MD 21085

#MCWShamrockCup

Match #1

Shamrock Cup 22 Qualifying Match

“The Bad Child” Lio Rush pinned “99 Overall” Myles Hawkins to advance into the finals of the Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup

Match #2

Shamrock Cup 22 Qualifying Match

Marcus Mathers pinned Techno to advance into the finals of the Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup

It was announced by MCW General Manager Phil Stamper that Lio Rush had severely injured his shoulder and had to go to the hospital and would not be able to advance into the finals of the Shamrock Cup and that this next match which is a triple threat would allow two people to advance. The person that got pinned or submitted would be eliminated from advancing.

Match #3

Shamrock Cup 22 Qualifying Match

Kekoa Pinned Alex Divine in a Triple Threat match that included “Miami” Mike Walker allowing Himself and Miami Mike to advance into the finals of the Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup

Match #4

Shamrock Cup 22 Qualifying Match

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Jordan Oliver to advance into the finals of the Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup

Match #5

Shamrock Cup 22 Qualifying Match

Jack Cartwheel defeated Carlie Bravo to advance into the finals of the Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup

MCW Pro Wrestling General Manager Phil Stamper came out to the ring and brought out former WCW Star Van Hammer who is a Baltimore native and he thanked the fans for coming and was telling them that he was here to celebrate 25 years of MCW Pro Wrestling when MCW Champion Robert Locke came out and started insulting Van Hammer and Phil Stamper which resulted in Van Hammer being made the special enforcer referee for his heavyweight title match against Ken Dixon later that night

Match 7: MCW Champion Robert Locke pinned @The_KenDixon to retain his title. WCW Legend Van Hammer was the Special Enforcer during the match. pic.twitter.com/59dbkJcdKo — RASSLE.com (@RASSLEcom) July 23, 2023

Match #6

Mickie James Masterclass 6 Woman Tag Team Match With Special Guest referee “Hardcore Country” Mickie James

MCW Women’s Champion Gia Scott, Brittany Blake & Kaia McKenna defeated Tiffany Nieves, “Hollyhood” Haley J & Simone Valentina

Match #7

MCW Tag Team Championship

“Capital Punishment” Tim Spriggs & Spencer Slade defeated Joe Keys and Dante Caballero to become the New MCW tag Team Champions

Match #8

MCW Heavyweight Championship

Robert Locke defeated Ken Dixon to retain the title

Match #9

**Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup 22**

“Miami” Mike Walker defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Flip Gordon, Jack Cartwheel, Marcus Mathers & Kekoa to become the new Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup winner