Video: Cardona walks out with WWE Women’s Tag Team title at DDT Pro event

Matt Cardona is taking his wife’s WWE Women’s Tag Team title around with him, proclaiming himself as one half of the one half of the tag team champions since by law, everything his wife owns he owns it too!

Cardona came out with the WWE Women’s Tag Team title his waist during the DDT Pro-Wrestling event today held at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo for his match against Tetsuya Endo. Dressed like the Macho Man, he also carried his own Internet championship.

His wife Chelsea Green won the titles along with Sonya Deville last week on Monday Night Raw, her first title win in the promotion. Both Deville and Green were contestants on the last Tough Enough season and after several title swaps due to injuries and other circumstances, it looks like WWE has finally found a tag team to carry the belts moving forward.