Karrion Kross and Britt Baker notes

– While speaking on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell talked about Karrion Kross’ booking in WWE. Mantell stated that he believes WWE no longer has high expectations from Karrion Kross. They don’t expect anything big out of Karrion Kross and AJ because they tried Karrion Kross. I don’t know what it is. Let’s compare LA Knight with Karrion Kross. One guy has it, and Karrion Kross doesn’t. I don’t care what they do with him. I don’t care. LA Knight’s a hell of a promo. But Kross, he’s got ‘Tick Tock.’ That’s bu***. If I had to rely on Tick Tock as a gimmick, save you money, Mr. Kross.

– Britt Baker is a fan of how AEW Collision is giving more people an opportunity to be on TV. Baker recently appeared on Not Just Football and talked about how the Saturday night show is giving more opportunities for talent to get on TV.

“It’s awesome because it gives more people TV time,” Baker said (per Fightful). “We have such a huge roster and we have the best wrestlers in the world, but there are like 20 of them, there are so many. It’s great to give people a split and more TV time.”

She continued, “For us, we’re still getting used to it because we don’t know what show we’re going to be on yet. It’s not like a hard brand split. It’s not like a Raw and SmackDown thing yet. I don’t know what the plan for that is going to be in the future, but it’s awesome because we’ve only been on TV for three or four years now and we already have three TV shows. The network wanted another show.”