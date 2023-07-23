Jake Roberts on Roddy Piper being ribbed over WrestleMania blackface

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the WWE run that Bad News Brown had and his match with Roddy Piper at WrestleMania VI. You can check out some highlights below:

On Roddy Piper painting himself half black for WrestleMania match with Brown: “Oh, my God. I thought, how stupid, man. You know, I mean, how much more do you want to do to a guy before you have him snap on you? And the bad thing was Roddy didn’t use the right paint. That sh-t wouldn’t come off. Oh, it wasn’t me [being rumored behind the rib].”

On Roddy Piper’s reputation for not wanting to do jobs: “Yeah [he had that reputation]. No [I didn’t experience it first hand], we never got paired up. Yeah, that’s what I’d heard too. I heard that he wouldn’t lay down for anybody, which is ridiculous to me. Ridiculous. It is a work, man. And if your shit isn’t good enough to sustain you through doing a job for somebody, your shit must be pretty damn weak.”

On whether Bad News Brown is a WWE Hall of Famer: “Yeah, he’d be in there, man.”