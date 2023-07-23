Brian Pillman Jr teases “huge opportunity” in the works

Brian Pillman Jr participated in a virtual signing yesterday afternoon for Captain’s Corner, an event which streamed live on Facebook.

During the broadcast, Pillman teased that something big is coming up for him professionally, calling it a “huge opportunity” which will enable him to continue making memories and sharing his version of pro wrestling with everyone.

“There is a lot to come. I can’t speak on it right now. It’s kind of in the works, but I’ve got a huge moment, a huge opportunity, coming up in my career,” Pillman said.

Pillman is no longer under an AEW deal and two weeks ago he was training at the WWE Performance Center in what insiders believe was a tryout for the 29-year-old star.