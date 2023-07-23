Brian Pillman Jr, Billy Gunn, Athena, and Harley Cameron updates

– According to BodySlam.net, WWE is currently in the process of finalizing a deal in order to sign Brian Pillman Jr. Pillman will reportedly be moving to Orlando by the end of August where he will report to NXT and the WWE Performance Center full time for training.

– On twitter, Austin Gunn thanks his dad for everything he’s done for him after Billy seemingly retired last night on AEW Collision.

all jokes aside, thank you for everything 🖤 never needed a big send off, never asked for anything, just went out there & had fun and even though we haven’t seen eye to eye recently, we love you @RealBillyGunn #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/pmzm9glrMp — Top Shelf Gunn (@theaustingunn) July 23, 2023

– With her win over Willow Nightingale at “Death Before Dishonor”, Athena is now the longest reigning Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion in company history.

– Australian wrestling sensation Harley Cameron has inked a full-time contract with AEW, marking a significant milestone in her wrestling journey. Although she made her debut in 2022, her path could have taken a different turn as WWE once showed interest in her.

During her appearance on Talk is Jericho, Cameron disclosed that she had a close call with WWE when they missed the chance to hire her. Unfortunately, this missed opportunity occurred because the key decision-makers involved in the hiring process were released from the company.

“I can just say that there was plans for me to go to another company (WWE), and then that company decided to release a lot of people who were all involved in the process,” Cameron explained. “But thanks to them, I learned how to wrestle and I ended up getting my green card. So, thanks, guys. You missed the boat.”