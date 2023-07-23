Billy Gunn leaves boots in the ring

Jul 23, 2023 - by James Walsh

Billy Gunn looks to have suddenly retired on AEW Collision.

After being defeated by the House of black on AEW Collision, Gunn untied his boots and left them in the ring departing somewhat suddenly. The Acclaimed were in tears as this happened but no one tried to stop him.

Billy’s sons, AEW’s Gunn Club, tweeted their respect to their father. They have had issues on AEW TV.

