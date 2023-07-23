AEW News and Notes

– AEW announced “Dem Boys” Mark Briscoe and the late Jay Briscoe will be getting their very own action figures.

– Evil Uno [Dark Order] shows off the battle scars from Friday night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV.

pic.twitter.com/UFzqp40LOY — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) July 22, 2023

– Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade next week has now been changed to a Ladder Match for Andrade’s Mask.

– During an Ask Jeff Anything edition of the “My World” podcast, Jeff Jarrett replied, “Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Jerry Lawler and Scott Hall, when asked who was on the Mount Rushmore of opponents he’s faced.

Conrad Thompson then added Chyna to the list and Jeff went on to say their “Good Housekeeping” match at “No Mercy” was one of his favorite moments ever.