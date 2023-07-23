7/22/23 WWE NXT house show results from Gainesville, FL
– Lyra Valkyrie d Kiana James
– Edris Enofe and Malik Blade d Tavion Heights and Luca Crusifino
– Dante Chen d Quincy Elliott
– Javier Bernal calls out Von Wagner, with Mr. Stone. Wagner overtakes Bernal, and a rematch is announced for NXT TV this Tuesday night.
– Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey d Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen
– Dragon Lee d Axiom
Amazing sequence by @dragonlee95 at #NXTGainesville. pic.twitter.com/MTOCeZs01i
— Shaura, M.Ed., GCDF (@bhsqueen03) July 23, 2023
– Blair Davenport vs Roxanne Perez is Ruled No Contest / Double Count Out of the Ring.
"You better sleep with one eye open, 'cause I'm coming for you!"@BDavenportWWE has brought out a side of @roxanne_wwe we have never seen before 😳#NXTGainesville #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/zxHmcGfZa2
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 23, 2023
– Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson ( w/ Oro Mensah ) d Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon
– Trick Williams d Oro Mensah ( w/ Legend and Jackson ). The trio attacks Williams after the match; NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes makes the save.
– NXT Women’s Title: Tiffany Stratton (c) d Thea Hail ( w/ Duke Hudson )
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM