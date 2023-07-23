7/22/23 WWE NXT house show results from Gainesville, FL

– Lyra Valkyrie d Kiana James

– Edris Enofe and Malik Blade d Tavion Heights and Luca Crusifino

– Dante Chen d Quincy Elliott

– Javier Bernal calls out Von Wagner, with Mr. Stone. Wagner overtakes Bernal, and a rematch is announced for NXT TV this Tuesday night.

– Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey d Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

– Dragon Lee d Axiom

– Blair Davenport vs Roxanne Perez is Ruled No Contest / Double Count Out of the Ring.

"You better sleep with one eye open, 'cause I'm coming for you!"@BDavenportWWE has brought out a side of @roxanne_wwe we have never seen before 😳#NXTGainesville #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/zxHmcGfZa2 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 23, 2023

– Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson ( w/ Oro Mensah ) d Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

– Trick Williams d Oro Mensah ( w/ Legend and Jackson ). The trio attacks Williams after the match; NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes makes the save.

– NXT Women’s Title: Tiffany Stratton (c) d Thea Hail ( w/ Duke Hudson )

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM