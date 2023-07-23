7/22/23 WWE house show results from Mexico City, Mexico
– Cody Rhodes d Damian Priest
– WWE Women’s World Title: Rhea Ripley (c) d Becky Lynch / Natalya
– Matt Riddle and the LWO: Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde d The Imperium: WWE IC Champion GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci
– MIZ TV with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler
– Shayna Baszler d Ronda Rousey Via D.Q.
– WWE World Title: Seth Rollins d NXT NA Champion Dominick Mysterio ( w/ Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest )
A special night. #singitinthestreets#wwemexicocity https://t.co/6kCKXVui87
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 23, 2023
– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) d Santos Escobar , using his feet on the ropes to gain leverage to pin Escobar.
– WWE Women’s Title: Asuka (c) d Charlotte Flair / Shotzi
– WWE Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) ( w/ Paul Heyman ) d Rey Mysterio due to interference by Dominick Mysterio
Entrance of our #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns and the #WiseMan @HeymanHustle in #WWEMexicoCity #ArenaCiudadDeMexico #WWESuperShow pic.twitter.com/OstAb9j2cv
— Global Roman Empire #RomanIsWWE❤️ (@EmpireDean) July 23, 2023
Roman Reigns is such a menace
I love how much fun he has at live events!#WWEMexicoCity cr/the_backstagemx pic.twitter.com/K8or35ULaq
— ⸜❤︎⸝ ᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉⁱᵍⁿˢ 1000+ᵈᵃʸˢ (@_RomansLegacy) July 23, 2023
That was 3!!! @reymysterio @WWE #WWEMexicoCity pic.twitter.com/AjXc1TTgct
— rockerito (@orlandocgarcia) July 23, 2023
