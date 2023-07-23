7/22/23 WWE house show results from Mexico City, Mexico

– Cody Rhodes d Damian Priest

– WWE Women’s World Title: Rhea Ripley (c) d Becky Lynch / Natalya

– Matt Riddle and the LWO: Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde d The Imperium: WWE IC Champion GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci

– MIZ TV with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

– Shayna Baszler d Ronda Rousey Via D.Q.

– WWE World Title: Seth Rollins d NXT NA Champion Dominick Mysterio ( w/ Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest )

– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) d Santos Escobar , using his feet on the ropes to gain leverage to pin Escobar.

– WWE Women’s Title: Asuka (c) d Charlotte Flair / Shotzi

– WWE Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) ( w/ Paul Heyman ) d Rey Mysterio due to interference by Dominick Mysterio

Roman Reigns is such a menace I love how much fun he has at live events!#WWEMexicoCity cr/the_backstagemx pic.twitter.com/K8or35ULaq — ⸜❤︎⸝‍ ᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉⁱᵍⁿˢ 1000+ᵈᵃʸˢ (@_RomansLegacy) July 23, 2023

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM