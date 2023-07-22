Survivor Series 2023 heading to a complete sell out

Less than 100 tickets remain available for the Smackdown and Survivor Series combo tickets, all of which are floor tickets and selling for $750 each.

Everything else on the seating chart for Allstate Arena is dark grey, meaning sold out. This will be another very successful WWE weekend with back-to-back sold out shows. WWE did hold a small limited number of single event seats which will eventually go on sale at a later time as the only tickets available were the two-day combos.

The Allstate Arena holds 18,000 people but it’s unclear at this point how many tickets WWE sold as wrestling set-ups take a good chunk of one end of the arena.

Tickets on the secondary market are going for over $100 each for the cheapest ticket, indicating a big demand.