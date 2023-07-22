Shawn Michaels and Seth Rollins notes

– While speaking to Wrestle Binge, Shawn Michaels confirmed that he has no intention of ever wrestling again. No, I absolutely don’t think about that at all anymore. I’m so enamored and enjoy helping these young men and women come through NXT. I’ve had my time in the sun. I absolutely enjoyed every bit of it, but I so thoroughly enjoy being able to help them and allow them to have the same opportunities that I had. This is about the generation of a Bron Breakker, Julius and Brutus Creed, Tiffany Stratton – we have a number of young men and women coming through ‘NXT’ who are going to be huge, huge superstars on the main roster. I don’t think anyone is going to be surprised if they see Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes headlining a WrestleMania someday in the very near future … that’s what I’m obviously focused on.

– Speaking of HBK…

Happy birthday to The Heartbreak Kid, The Showstopper, and the man who makes #WWENXT what it is! Have a good one, @ShawnMichaels! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/xyi36vkWMY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 22, 2023

– While speaking on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul, Seth Rollins stated that he feels like he is in his wrestling prime, with more than two decades of experience. The Visionary then revealed that he plans on wrestling for six to ten more years.