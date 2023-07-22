Sam Adonis announces he’s exiting MLW

Sam Adonis’ days in MLW are over, as he’s announced his exit from the company. Adonis posted to Twitter on Friday to announce his departure from the company, writing:

“The time has come for myself and @MLW to part ways (for now). I have nothing but wonderful things to say about the MLW Crew and I wish them nothing but the best! Thank you!”

WrestleZone reports that Adonis’ contract was scheduled to expire in October. The report notes that the two sides agreed to amicably part ways early. The door is said to be open to a potential return.

Adonis made his MLW debut at a taping in October, with his first match there airing in January of this year.