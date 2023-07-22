Reigns vs Uso in a Tribal Combat match to headline SummerSlam 2023

The SummerSlam 2023 main event was set last night on Smackdown as Roman Reigns and Jey Uso agreed on their “rules of engagement” and the two will now meet under Tribal Combat rules.

The show-closing angle saw Reigns and Uso in a contract signing, but Uso tore up the contract after Reigns signed it.

“We don’t need no contract. Cause the contract is in the blood. This right here is Tribal Combat now,” Jey said.

Reigns asked Jey if the elders knew about this and Uso replied saying it was their idea. The two then put their heads against each other and shook hands and Reigns slowly backed away. Solo got pissed off and was about to hit the Samoan Spike to Jey but Reigns stopped him. Jey then super kicked his brother.

The stipulation is that both the Undisputed WWE Universal title and Roman Reigns’ Tribal Chiefdom are on the line in the same anything goes match.