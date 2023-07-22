Photo: Matt Cardona arrives in Japan with a WWE Womens Tag Team title belt
Matt Cardona showed up with the WWE Womens Tag Team title belt at this mornings DDT Peterpan press conference. For those wondering, he has declared that he’s one half of one half of the WWE Womens Tag Team Champions since his wife Chelsea Green is one half of the Womens Tag Champs
This is because everything is 50/50 in marriage.
I am one half of one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions…
Does that make @stephdelander one half of one half of one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions?!@ddtpro pic.twitter.com/gwFbW99YFq
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 22, 2023
📢YouTubeで7・23両国直前公開記者会見を生配信中！
続いてUNIVERSAL選手権試合公開調印式、挑戦者マット・カルドナ with ステフ・デ・ランダーが登壇！https://t.co/nYV79Yc412#WrestlePeterPan #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/bQMWq3gHFd
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) July 22, 2023
📢YouTubeで7・23両国直前公開記者会見を生配信中！
遠藤の度重なる挑発に怒りのステフが水をぶっかける！ さらにカルドナがベルトで一撃し、遠藤は大ダメージ！ UNIVERSAL戦に向け遺恨が深まる結果に！https://t.co/nYV79Yc412#WrestlePeterPan #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/L2mpJnjobr
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) July 22, 2023