Photo: Matt Cardona arrives in Japan with a WWE Womens Tag Team title belt

Jul 22, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @TheMattCardona ·

Matt Cardona showed up with the WWE Womens Tag Team title belt at this mornings DDT Peterpan press conference. For those wondering, he has declared that he’s one half of one half of the WWE Womens Tag Team Champions since his wife Chelsea Green is one half of the Womens Tag Champs

This is because everything is 50/50 in marriage.

