Notes on The Undertaker, Trinity, and Jim Ross

– PWInsider reports that The Undertaker will be in Detroit for Summerslam weekend next month. However, he has no 1 DEADman Show set for that weekend, so it’s unknown what he’ll be doing, if anything. WWE has plans to hold a tryout that week and they will likely film material for the WWE Network.

– During his podcast, AEW personality Jim Ross commented on the DDT being used as a transition spot instead of a finishing move in wrestling…

“I agree that the transition spot bullsh*t is true. I also believe that if we were doing our correct due diligence, that there were certain moves that would be banned except for certain guys. Everybody can’t use the DDT because they’re just going to whore it out, prostitute it out as, you know, a transitional thing. Meaningless. It has no pop. So I told somebody that one time not that long ago, maybe six months ago in AEW. I said, ‘You can’t beat anybody with a DDT, or you haven’t. Is that because you don’t do it well, or what is the reason? Because it’s the same move, looks the same, everything’s the same, and it used to be a killer and everybody used to be in awe of it. Now, talented guys like you can’t even beat anybody with it. Explain that to me so I can understand how to explain it on television.’ They couldn’t. It’s just a spot to get them to the next spot and that’s not a good strategy.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

– In a post on Twitter, Trinity shared photos from a recent magazine shoot she had for Schon. The photos were taken by Petros Kouiouris and feature the fashion brand AKNVAS from Jean Paul Gaultier. Her hairstyling was credited to creative director Mickey Freeman.