News and notes from the ROH Death Before Dishonor Media Scrum

A few notes from the ROH Death Before Dishonor Media Scrum

• Tony Khan has confirmed that tonight’s ROH PPV has some steady numbers in terms of PPV buys.

• Khan has stated that ROH tapings will continue to be on the road and will do some studio tapings at some point as that he’s open to doing both.

• Since taking over ROH, the brand has seen 5 of the highest most attend PPV’s in history of the brand.

• Khan mentioned going forward he plans on bringing in some international talent & wrestlers from the AEW roster to be on ROH PPV’s.

• Khan wants to keep the tradition alive for independent wrestling.

• Tony acknowledges Eddie Kingston frequently. (Such a class act like always)