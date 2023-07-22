Matches announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

Jul 22, 2023 - by James Walsh

AEW has announced another two matches to next week’s AEW Dynamite. In addition to the aforementioned PAC vs. Gravity match, AEW has announced Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends for the show.

The updated lineup is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. AR Fox

* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends

* Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland

* PAC vs. Gravity

