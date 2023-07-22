Darby Allin earns TNT title shot at All Out after Royal Rampage win

Darby Allin earned himself a shot at the TNT title after he won the Royal Rampage match last night on Rampage.

The 20 participants also included Swerve Strickland, Nick Wayne, Minoru Suzuki, Brian Cage, Ethan Page, Komander, The Butcher, Big Bill, Brother Say, To a Liona, Matt Sydal, Bishop Kaun, Matt Hardy, Matt Menard, Jeff Jarrett, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager.

Allin and Strickland were the last two remaining in the ring and it was the dare devil who speared Strickland to the floor, with Strickland’s back hitting the floor first and giving Allin the win.

Allin will now challenge for the TNT title at the All Out pay-per-view in September. Luchasaurus currently holds the belt.