Changes made at WWE Smackdown last night

Jul 22, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that there were several changes made to Smackdown last night because some people were not cleared to perform.

“The word making the rounds at Smackdown is that the reason there were some changes to the plans tonight is that there were talents pulled for medical reasons. One version making the rounds is that there were COVID positives or talents who were at least in direct contact with someone who tested positive.”

During Smackdown, Charlotte defeated Iyo Sky and was attacked by Asuka after. It’s believed that Iyo was originally supposed to have a match with Zelina Vega.

