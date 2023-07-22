Athena and Willow Nightingale make history at ROH Death Before Dishonor
Athena is still your ROH Women’s Champion.
The Fallen Goddess defeated Willow Nightingale at this evening’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in New Jersey in what was a historic matchup. The duo became the first women to ever headline a ROH pay-per-view event in the company’s 21-year history. Athena picked up the win after Willow passed out from the crossface. This marks her 12th successful defense of the title, a reign that began 224 days ago.
