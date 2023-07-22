AEW COLISSION RESULTS 7-22-23

Date: 22 July 2023

Live From: Trenton, New Jersey

Commentators: Nigel McGuiness & Ian Riccaboni

AEW Collision kicks of before going live Action Andretti and Darius Martin addressing match against Bullet Club Gold and we will hear from Ricky Starks after winning Owen Hart Memorial Cup Tournament Final winner.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and he introduces Ricky Starks, He comes to the ring and fireworks go off. Tony says there was some contrevorsy when you held the rope to achieve the win (Crowd chant you deserve it), Ricky says I bought a LV bag after I won the tournament. What does it matter that I used tactics to win and someone in my shoes would have done the same thing, I did it by any means necessary, I want to talk about comparisons and I am absolute, I don’t want to be a damn pillar, CM Punk comes out, this is your celebration, I am not mad at all, I am mad at myself and proud of you Ricky, I cannot say I never cheated at anyting in my life same for the people in New Jersey.

Punk says I can live with the L, can you live with the fact you can’t beat CM Punk without cheating, Punk leaves and then Starks says my bag is as empty as the one you carry round, Punk returns and says I am the real World Champion, Christian makes his way out and says this is taking too long, I don’t want to spend to much time in New Jersey than I have to, Christian says what kind of champion carries a belt he didn’t win, Darby Allin comes out and enters the ring and says he will become the new face of TNT when I win the title at AEW All Out, I have a idea, how about a tag match me and CM Punk Vs Ricky Starks and the TNT Champion, Tony says Tony Khan has made it official for tonight a tag team match.

Nigel and Ian show what happened backstage to Andrade El Idolo who arrived at the arena but was told he cannot enter the arena as order of management.

Still to come tonight

Skye Blue Vs Taya Valkyrie

Miro in action

We hear from FTR

AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship on the line

Up next: Action Andretti and Darius Martin Vs Bullet Club Gold – Juice Robinson and Jay White.

Match 1: Tag Team Match Action Andretti and Darius Martin Vs Bullet Club Gold – Juice Robinson and “Switchblade” Jay White w/Colten and Austin Gunn

Darius and Jay kick off, brawl ensues and then Andretti tagged in and with a cross body of the top rope to Juice Robinson, hand spring back elbow missed by Andretti, Robinson sends Andretti in the corner, Jay tagged in and unloads with punches and hangs Andretti on the rope, hanging neckbreaker by Juice of the mat, White sends Martin into barricade.

White sends Andretti into the barricade, then again on the other side, 2 count by Jay White, backbreaker, Robinson tagged in, DDT on Andretti for a two count, front face lock, inside cradle by Andretti for a two count, Robinson tags in White, Andretti tags in Martin, knees to Robinson, then again to Jay White for a two count, Wheel kick by Martin, high cross body by Martin on Jay White for a two count, Martin with a inside out cross body on Robibnson, Arabian press by Action Andretti, shotgun dropkick into Suplex for a two on Jay White, kicks to Jay by Andretti, Juice traps the legs and tags himself in and does rolling senton in the corner, Pendulum DDT by Juice, Blade Runner by Jay White

Winners via Pinfall Bullet Club Gold – Juice Robinson and “Switchblade” Jay White

After the match The Gunns attack Action Andretti and Darius Martin.

Up next Miro in action

Match 2: Singles Match: Miro Vs Nick Comoroto

Miro comes out and Nick Comoroto attacks him on the ramp, Comoroto in control of Miro, Miro gains control with a suplex and a kick by Miro to Comoroto, then a kick and crab submission and Comoroto taps.

Winner via Submission: Miro

We see highlights leading to next week’s main event for AEW World Tag Team Championship – FTR Vs MJF and Adam Cole.

Match 3: Trios Tag Team Match for AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship – The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass Vs Champions: House of Black – Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews w/Julia Hart

Castor with a rap on the ramp and House of Black attack them on the ramp and around the ring, Brody with a run at Daddy Ass against the barricade, House of Black in control of Max Castor, Daddy Ass tagged in but meets a kick from Malakai Black for the win.

Winners via Pinfall and still AEW World Trios Tag Team Champions: House of Black – Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews

After the match Daddy Ass unlaces his boots in the ring and leaves the ring and has he finished his in ring career.

Highlights of Royal Rampage from last night.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and introduces AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR. Dax says there are other teams we have unfinbished business with – Aussie Open, Young Bucks but we need to defend against MJF and Adam Cole next week, Question is does Adam Cole trust MJF and Cash says he doubts it, Dax brings up the comedy skits, did a dance break in the middle of their match, 10 years I have torn it all for making FTR greatest team in Tag Team Wrestling and next week we prove it and retain these titles and I can re live what I wanted to do 10 years ago.

We see highlights of AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts Match from Wednesday

Match 4: Women’s Division Singles Match: Skye Blue Vs Taya Valkyrie

Taya in control of Skye Blue, Dive through the rope to outside on Skye Blue, Valkyrie hung on rope by Blue and brought down, Side bomb by Taya for a two count. Running knees in corner to Blue on Skye Blue, Full nelson on Blue, hair pull by Valkyrie, chop by Valkyrie, stomps to Blue in the corner, Valkyrie with kicks to quads of Skye Blue, strikes exchanged, Skye Blue fights back and clothesline to Valkyrie, punches exchanged, Dropkick by Skye Blue, Valkyrie regains control with spin kick, up and over by Valkyrie, Blue with cross body of the top rope for a two count, Blue goes for Skyfall blocked, Valkyrie sends Blue in ropes and hanging DDT in the rope, Valkyrie with Valhalla stomp for the win.

Winner via Pinfall Taya Valkyrie.

After the match, Taya mocks the crowd and says things haven’t gone my way, who else has had a victory Britt Baker DMD also won but wasn’t that special, how about Taya Valkyrie vs DMD this Wednesday on Dynamite.

PAC Vs Gravity, Britt Baker Vs Taya Valkyrie, Lucha Bros Vs Claudio and Jon Moxley Vs Best Friends, AR Fox challenges Orange Cassidy for AEW International Championship, Darby Allin Vs Swerve Strickland signed for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday.

Next week on AEW Collision AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line, Andrade El Idolo Vs Buddy Matthews, El Hijo Vikingo teams with Darius Martin and Action Andretti to face Juice Robinson and The Gunns.

Match 5: Tag Team Match: CM Punk and Darby Allin Vs Christian Cage and “Absolute” Ricky Starks

Christian and Starks argue who start and Paul Turner starts a count, Starks enters at 9, rollup by Punk for 2, then Starks tags in Christian but doesn’t want to come in and CM Punk brings him in, then punches in the corner, Darby tagged in. Darby in control, Rollup 2 count, suplex by Allin for a two count, kick to Darby by Christian, Punk tagged in and missile dropkick to Christian Cage, Christian with a sleeper and Starks is tagged in, CM Punk with a suplex on Starks for a two count, Punk and Allin send Starks to the outside, Christian sent to the outside aswell, Punk through the rope to the outside then a coffin drop by Darby Allin to the outside.

Back in the ring, Starks sent into the ring post, then into his corner, Punk tags in Darby Allin. Darby with a suplex to Starks, Punk back in, Punk sends Starks into rope but kick to Punk by Starks, Christian tagged in, Punk in wrong corner and exits ring to chase Christian but is met by a baseball kick by Christian.

Commentators say Breaking News that the match between Andrade El Idolo Vs Buddy Matthews will be a ladder match with Idolo’s mask hanging above the ring with Malakai Black and Brody King barred from ringside.

When we return from break, Starks in control of Punk but reversed and CM Punk goes to tag but is stopped by Starks, Starks walks the rope and does a chop on Punk, Christian tagged in and then controlled till Allin tags in and nailed Code Red for a two, then Christian sent to outside and Allin with dive but Luchasaurus stands in the way and Allin hits Luchasaurus, then Christian sends Allin into the commentary table, We see Scorpio Sky in the Sky Box watching on from above, back in the ring, Starks in control of Darby, Snake Eyes by Starks on Allin, Christian with a backbody drop on Darby, Snapmare, Christian goes for submission but inside cradle by Allin scores a two count, Christian sends ALlin to the outside, referee starts the count. Starks tagged in and control and another tag and Christian in, Starks runs round and pulls Punk Down and then Darby tries to tag in but Punk is down and can’t reach Darby in time, Darby tags in Punk, Punk with a body slam to Christian and Ricky Starks, cartwheel, knees in both corners to Christian and Ricky Starks in turn, Clothesline by Punk on Christian for a two count, Punk sends Christian down from top rope, Punk nails big elbow of the top rope two count, Starks tagged in, Punk goes for GTS blocked, backslide by Starks for a two count, Starks and Punk head clash, Darby Allin tagged in, Ricky Starks with Roshambone but only gets a two count, Starks puts Allin on top rope and Allin does a Superfly reverse DDT for a two, Outside Christian is nailed with GTS Back in the ring, Darby Allin with a rollup, reversed and rollup again reversed and Ricky Starks holds onto the rope for the win.

Winners via Pinfall “Absolute” Ricky Starks and Christian

Commentators go over matches next week on AEW Collission, Chrsitian and Ricky Starks celebrate on ramp as Collision goes of air.

