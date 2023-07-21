WrestleMania 40 tickets on sale on August 18

WrestleMania 40 tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 18 at 10AM ET on Ticketmaster.com.

Ticket pre-registration for the two-day event is now available at https://www.wwe.com/wm40-presale and a pre-sale will commence a few days before.

WrestleMania 40 will be taking place on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tickets for WrestleMania 39 went on sale in August as well last year, a change from the usual month of November.