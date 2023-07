WWE has announced that Asuka will defend the Women’s Championship at SummerSlam against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. Here is the updated lineup for SummerSlam, which is scheduled for 8/5 at Ford Field in Detroit-

–WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs. Finn Balor

–WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (C) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes