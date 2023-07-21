LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 opens up with a look at what happened last week with Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa. We’re now live from a sold out Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We see Sikoa, Paul Heyman and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns walking backstage as the announcers hype the show.

WWE United States Title Invitational Fatal 4 Way: LA Knight vs. Sheamus vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Rey Mysterio

We go right to the ring and out comes 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio as the WWE United States Title Invitational continues. The winner of this match will face Santos Escobar next week, with the winner being named the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. We see Theory watching from ringside now. Sheamus is out next, followed by Cameron Grimes. We’re in Orlando tonight, the home of NXT, so we see Wes Lee and Dragon Lee in the front row. Out next comes LA Knight to a big pop. LA cuts a promo on WWE SummerSlam and how he’s coming for the title, and this is his game. Yeah.

The bell rings and Rey fights Grimes while LA fights Sheamus. Grimes ends up knocking Rey out of the air, sending him to the floor.

Sheamus rocks Knight but Knight knocks him back to the floor. Knight with a slingshot shoulder-block to Grimes to clear the ring. Knight stands tall and plays to the crowd for a pop as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey takes out Grimes on the floor. Sheamus with a rolling senton for a 2 count. Rey and Sheamus end up clearing the ring. Rey delivers 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to Grimes, while Sheamus does the same to LA. Fans pop. Sheamus and Rey go at it now.

Sheamus blocks 619 and hits a backbreaker. Grimes goes to work on both now, delivering kicks while they’re on their knees. Grimes decks LA but Sheamus ends up hitting the Irish Curse backbreaker. Sheamus sends LA out but LA pulls him out and sends him into the apron. LA works on Grimes until Rey flies out with a kick to LA. Sheamus and LA end up top with Rey now. This leads to a ridiculous four-man Tower of Doom. Theory looks on as we go back to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Sheamus ends up clearing house and hitting White Noise on LA for 2. Sheamus calls for a Brogue Kick but has to knock Grimes off the apron. LA dodges the Brogue and slams him for the pin but Rey leaps off the top to break it up.

At one point Grimes kicks Rey but Sheamus hits a big knee to drop Grimes. LA with a BFT on Sheamus but Rey flies in to break up the pin. More close calls and counters as all four Superstars continue to go at it. Rey goes on to hit a double 619 to Sheamus and Grimes at once. Sheamus ends up on the floor while Rey splashes Grimes and goes for the pin but Theory pulls Rey out of the ring, sending him into the steel steps.

Santos Escobar runs down and unloads on Theory, beating him into the crowd and chasing him away. LA ends up dropping Grimes and hitting the big elbow drop but Sheamus drops him with a Brogue Kick. Grimes with a Cave-In to Sheamus off the middle rope. Rey then hits a big hurricanrana plancha on Grimes for the pin to win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Rey stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Santos looks on now. Santos vs. Rey is confirmed for next week as the finals. The LWO stablemates are all smiles as they celebrate and shake hands.

– Back from a break and we see WWE NIL athletes The Cavinder Twins in the front row.

– A furious Austin Theory approaches Adam Pearce backstage and wants him to book him against Santos Escobar. Pearce says it will be a title match, but Theory says no because Santos hasn’t earned the shot yet. Pearce says he will make the match.

– Jey Uso is walking backstage when he spots Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. He keeps walking and sees The Creed Brothers, who he stops to fist-bump.

– We see what happened with Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar on RAW.

– NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams are shown in the front row.

Charlotte Flair vs. IYO SKY

We go back to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair. Back to commercial.