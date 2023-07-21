Jim Cornette not a fan of Adam Cole and MJF’s storyline

While a significant number of fans are expressing admiration for the developing camaraderie between Adam Cole and MJF in AEW, Jim Cornette holds a different perspective on their segments. During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the esteemed wrestling manager conveyed that he does find the segments entertaining; however, he struggles to fully invest in them due to their perceived “preposterous” nature.

“These are entertaining because most of the show’s not and MJF is on it. But they’re obviously phony, and I’m not sure that the world champion should be doing obviously phony comedy. Here’s the thing, at this point we now know that Adam Cole will end up turning heel and joining MJF in some kind of loose alliance or friendship or whatever, if not a tag team.

“The alternative is MJF would have to turn full fledged babyface through this thing, which is insane, or he’ll have to turn on Adam Cole, which would make Adam Cole look like the biggest sucker of a f*cking guillable babyface ever in history.

“But at the same time, if they’re gonna switch Adam Cole from one of their top babyfaces to a heel, I’d like to believe more of this. I’d like it to not be so preposterous and done obviously for entertainment rather than real interaction that they are having that’s entertaining.”