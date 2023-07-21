EC3 announces launch of Exodus

EC3 has announced the launch of a new independent promotion Exodus Pro that will debut next month. The NWA star posted to his Instagram account announcing the launch of the new promotion, which will present its inaugural event The Journey Home on August 12th.

EC3 noted that the promotion will feature talent from the Control Your Narrative CoOperative, with the the first event taking place in Cleveland, Ohio.

You can see the announcement below:

“Exodus:Pro will debut August 12th 2023 in #Cleveland, #Ohio.

It will feature the rising talent from the @controlyournarrative #CoOperative, current stars both local and from #television, while being open for aspiring talents to take the #Journey here to #invest in themselves.

More details will follow.

Comment below to win tickets. I’ll give them to you myself.”