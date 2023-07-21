Death Before Dishonor 2023 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live from the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey, Ring of Honor presents Death Before Dishonor live on Bleacher Report and pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

PPV: Claudio Castagnoli vs PAC for the ROH World title; Athena vs Willow Nightingale for the ROH Women’s World title; Samoa Joe vs Dalton Castle for the ROH World Television title; The Lucha Brothers vs The Kingdom vs Best Friends vs Aussie Open in a four-way tag team match for the ROH World Tag Team titles; Katsuyori Shibata vs Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure title; Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona vs Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Leon Ruffin in a six-man tag team match for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team titles; Vincent, Dutch, and Stu Grayson vs Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver; Komander vs Gravity.

ZERO HOUR: Action Andretti and Darius Martin vs Anthony Henry and JD Drake; Leyla Hirsch vs. Trish Adora; AR Fox vs Shane Taylor; Josh Woods vs Tracy Williams.

The Zero Hour show kicks off at 7PM ET while the PPV portion will start at 8PM ET. International fans can watch the show on FITE.TV.