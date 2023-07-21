Bray Wyatt returns to Twitter

After a hiatus from in-ring action and a notable absence from WWE television since late February, Bray Wyatt, the WWE star, has made his return to social media. He had taken a break from wrestling due to an illness and hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since then.

Recently, Wyatt broke his silence on Twitter by sharing a video to promote the WWE 2K23 Wyatt Pack DLC. This marks his first social media activity since a single tweet on June 7, where he paid tribute to the late WWE legend, the Iron Sheik.

The ‘Revel With Wyatt’ pack was released on July 19, introducing six new characters to WWE 2K23, with Bray Wyatt being one of them.