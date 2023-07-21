Bayley update

As reported before, Bayley appeared to have suffered some sort of knee injury while working a match with WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair at last Sunday’s WWE live event in Salisbury, Maryland. Bayley went down on her knee at one point and the match ended early with Asuka pinning Flair. Doctors checked Bayley out at ringside, and she was helped to the back. She was seen leaving the arena on her own, with no boot or crutches, but with a limp. It was then reported that this was a legitimate injury situation. Bayley later took to Twitter and posted a photo of her knee being iced up, and said she would be “alright.”

In an update, PWInsider is reporting that Bayley is backstage at the Amway Center in Orlando for tonight’s SmackDown, and is set to appear alongside IYO SKY. It was noted that Bayley is not scheduled to wrestle.

It remains to be seen if Bayley is medically cleared for in-ring action, but we will keep you updated.