A possible AEW departure

Dave Meltzer recently reported that Rush’s AEW contract was set to expire as he signed a one-year contract in 2022. Rush’s last AEW match was at the May 24th 2023 Rampage taping. AEW President Tony Khan first announced that Rush was “All Elite” on September 30th of 2022.

Rush’s future is said to be in question with both WWE and AEW reportedly having interest in him. Meltzer noted the following…

“Rush has been talked about a lot in WWE given his contract situation although he is believed to have a very strong AEW offer to stay. But the general feeling is that they’ve got so many people in NXT ready that they’ve invested in, have put on TV, that for just guys on the roster, they have too few spots as it is.”

Meltzer added that Rush’s offer from AEW is much bigger than what anyone (excluding Gable Steveson) in NXT is getting and WWE would have to offer main roster money.