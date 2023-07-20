WWE hall of famer says Rusev could have been WWE champ, Bully Ray praises The Uso’s

– While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray threw huge praise at The Usos.

He said “It’s not even a thought for me anymore,” Bully explained, “to me [the best tag team in WWE history is] The Usos and the reason is because when you look at the numbers of what The Usos have accomplished, I don’t think any other team can stake their claim. The most decorated teams of all time in the WWE, Hardys, New Day, Dudleys … we can look at the amount of times a team has won a championship and that’s kinda apples to apples. We can look at what kind of matches or memorable matches teams have had, all this stuff and everything is a bit of a wash when it comes to the upper-echelon of teams in the WWE. The Usos are involved in an A-storyline, that is generating major money for the WWE.”

– While speaking on his Oh… You Didn’t Know Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg suggested that WWE should have put the WWE Championship on Rusev back in 2018.

He said: “Of course, he could be a champion, honestly. He could have beat AJ [Styles at Extreme Rules 2018] that nigh and been the champion. And I’ll tell you why. I think him and Lana were a great package. I think she was beautiful to look at. He was a killer.”