Seth Rollins elaborates on his current knee, neck, and back injuries

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impauslive podcast, WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins said that he’s suffering from several injuries but he’s soldiering on, although his back probably needs surgery.

Rollins revealed that his knee has been bugging him since before WrestleMania and his neck and lower back have been hurting since 2019.

“Probably should get some surgery on that, but trying to just… you know, do whatever I can to make sure I don’t need it because I have a couple of stress fractures back there,” Rollins told Paul.

Rollins explained that he did a couple of stem cell treatments which were temporarily helpful but at the end of the day, it did not get the job done.

“I wasn’t taking time off, I wasn’t just idling while I was on the stem cells, I was still working a pretty much full-time WWE schedule,” Seth continued. “So I found that temporarily helpful but long term, it kind of has faded off a little bit so I’d say I got like maybe four or five of like, ‘oh, okay that feels good!’”

Rollins was out for seven months in 2015 when he tore his ACL and MCL and then out again for two months in 2017 with another MCL injury.