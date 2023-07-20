Reason why AEW booked short women’s match during Blood & Guts

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Britt Baker vs Kayla Sparks was so short, because AEW wanted to keep fans from complaining on social media that there were no women’s matches on the card that night.

“The thing is that they had to block off that last hour-plus for the Blood & Guts match, and they didn’t want to do a short match with Jungle Boy, or anyone else. So, this is all the time they had left So, this is to pacify those stopwatch people, who would complain about there not being a women’s match.”