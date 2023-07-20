Notes on CM Punk, Samoa Joe, Alexa Bliss, AJ Lee, and more

– Heels Season 2 premieres Friday, July 28 on Starz. CM Punk is back as Ricky Rabies, guest star AJ Mendez (AJ Lee WWE) as Elle Dorado.

– ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe was set to have time off before ROH Death Before Dishonor, but plans changed. Joe was set to miss a substantial amount of time to promote his role on the Twisted Metal series. But due to the Hollywood strikes, these appearances have been nixed, so Joe is now available to work AEW/ROH.

– Alexa Bliss said in a recent interview, she has no plans to rush back to the WWE. Bliss is expecting her baby daughter to be born in December.

Getting a bit rounder these days 😂 pic.twitter.com/wVmH9WN1Wq — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 20, 2023

– Original Plans For World Title Match at ROH Death Before Dishonor…

World title match at ROH Death Before Dishonor (Friday on PPV) is set with Claudio Castagnoli defending against PAC. However, that wasn’t the original plan. Not even Mark Briscoe, who had been announced prior to injury, was the original plan. Eddie Kingston was the original choice to face Claudio. However, Kingston wanted to go to Japan to participate in the G1, and CEO Tony Khan did not want to stand in his way.