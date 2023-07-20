Mickie James, Matt Cardona, and Kyle Fletcher notes

– Mickie James is coming to RevPro.

Saturday August 26th

Copper Box Arena, London

RevPro 11 Year Anniversary Show

5.30pm Bell Time MICKIE JAMES will make her RevPro debut! Tickets: https://t.co/FmFuZ0wI1q pic.twitter.com/ODlPbKe2NH — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) July 20, 2023

Revolution Pro announced that former WWE Women’s Champion and IMPACT Knockouts World Chmpion Mickie James will make her RevPro debut at the 11 Year Anniversary Show at the Copper Box Arena in London, England, on August 26. James’ opponent was not named in the announcement.

– Matt Cardona is leaving for Japan, he is promising to return to USA the DDT Universal Champion.

On my way to Japan for @ddtpro! My Internet Championship is packed! My WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is packed! And I’ll be leaving Japan with the DDT Universal Championship!!! pic.twitter.com/uOFRHe2D15 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 20, 2023

– During the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Kyle Fletcher that the reason Aussie Open signed with AEW was for stability. Fletcher said they were happy in Japan, but they wanted a New Japan contract. They were never signed and they told New Japan they wanted to sign a contract to which NJPW replied with a “yes, but not now” type of response.

Despite how much they loved working in Japan, Fletcher says they weighed their options and discussed how much they loved the times they work in AEW stating that they enjoy the backstage environment and the people on the roster. He added that AEWs relationship to New Japan helped their decision to sign with AEW. They spoke with both AEW & New Japan who were both cool with letting Aussie Open still do stuff with New Japan.