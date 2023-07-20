Jack Perry becomes the new FTW Champion at AEW Blood & Guts
Jack Perry is your new FTW Champion.
The former Jungle Boy defeated HOOK on this evening’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite from the TD Garden Arena in Boston. Perry got the win after striking the Handsome Devil with the FTW title while the referee was knocked out. Along with the win Perry ended HOOK’s incredible undefeated streak that has been active since 2021.
Paul Turner is down!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#FTWChampionship@730hook | @boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/tuI5bmLYca
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
#AndNEW
FTW Champion JACK PERRY@boy_myth_legend
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/4i162pNp4Z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023