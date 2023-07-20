Jack Perry becomes the new FTW Champion at AEW Blood & Guts

Jul 20, 2023 - by James Walsh

Jack Perry is your new FTW Champion.

The former Jungle Boy defeated HOOK on this evening’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite from the TD Garden Arena in Boston. Perry got the win after striking the Handsome Devil with the FTW title while the referee was knocked out. Along with the win Perry ended HOOK’s incredible undefeated streak that has been active since 2021.

