IMPACT REPORT, 7/20/23

Join us tonight for results from the latest episode from Impact Wrestling. Coverage begins shortly! Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rehwoldt are once again on the call.

The show starts with a highlight reel from this past weekends Slammiversary card. The Walking Weapon returned to Impact after Nick Aldis was defeated by Impact World Champion, Alex Shelley. Trinity defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become the Knockouts World Champion.

The show starts with Scott D’Amore addressing the crowd. He thanks his hometown fans. He thanks the fans for one of the greatest nights of his life. He says his leave of absence as President of Impact is over. Santino Marella will face Dirty Dango tonight and Josh Alexander will be there tonight. ABC will also get a rematch for the tag tiles against Subculture. The Good Hands come out and cut off D’Amore. They run Scott down and say they are there to beat him down. Scott takes off his coat, but then says they will face Sami Callihan and Rich Swann, oVe.

Match 1. oVe VS The Good Hands

Sami starts the match and beats on both members, John Skyler and Jason Hotch. Skyler gets a two count on Callihan off a double team. Swann tags in and takes out both members of the Hands. Sami re-enters and spikes Hotch. He then tries a cactus driver, but turns it into a death valley driver. Skyler is in trouble. Swann tags in and they double team Hotch with a double powerbomb. Skyler is pinned

Winners. oVe

The ABC cut a promo backstage. They call out the Rascalz, who show up. The two teams start brawling backstage. Scott D’Amore breaks up the fight. D’Amore kicks the Rascalz out of the arena. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice walk up and ask for a title match. D’Amore says you win and you get a shot. Who ever loses is out of Impact Wrestling.

Eric Young is interviewed by Gia Miller. He says he is glad to be back. Nick Aldis walks up. He says hello old friend. Nick wants to team up with EY. EY says history is beautiful, but nobody is putting him in a box. EY says they should go at it. This sets up a match between them tonight.

Jake Something vignette airs about his return.

Match 2. Jake Something Kevin Knight