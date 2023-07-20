HBK reacts to Nash’s critical remarks about LA Knight, Sonya Deville Shares Photo With Triple H

– As previously noted, LA Knight was called out by WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash for being “an absolute rip off” of The Rock. In a follow-up podcast, Nash questioned Knight’s drawing power and said “why didn’t he get over anywhere else?”

During an interview with Riju Dasgupta for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge podcast, Shawn Michaels if he had any thoughts on Nash’s comments…

“No, except that Kevin Nash has always given his opinion on stuff. Dare I say, so does Sportskeeda and every other website out there [laughs]. You guys got opinions on lots of people, every wrestling fan does. You’re absolutely allowed to have them, as Kevin’s allowed to have his. We can all agree or respectfully disagree. So I don’t know that LA Knight has any problem with what Kevin Nash says, or anybody else. I know him as somebody that we very much enjoyed working with here in NXT. Nobody’s happier to see him thriving and doing well on the main roster more than I am. We here at NXT are very proud of all the men and women that got brought up in the draft. Obviously very excited about that. It speaks well of NXT, and it speaks well of what the Performance Center has done for the WWE.” (quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)

– During Monday night’s edition of WWE Raw, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. After the match, Deville shared a photo with Green and Triple H, which you can see below.

Deville tweeted, “8 years. 8 years we have been waiting for this photo. @ImChelseaGreen Thank you @TripleH 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 AND NEW”