Gender reveal for Alexa Bliss, match announced for future AEW Collision
– Alexa Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, have joyfully announced that they are expecting a baby girl. The couple shared the exciting news of their first child’s impending arrival in December 2023, which they celebrated with a gender reveal video in collaboration with ET.
In addition to their private reveal for friends and family, Bliss tweeted a clip from the special moment, expressing her delight with the caption, “BABY GIRL!!! .”
BABY GIRL !!! pic.twitter.com/JmqBrMEK18
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 19, 2023
– FTR vs Adam Cole & MJF is official for AEW Collision on July 29th
#AEWCollision LIVE Saturday, July 29th, FTR vs. MJF & Adam Cole for the #AEW World Tag Team Championships!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro | @DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR pic.twitter.com/gmDHTJCnZ1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023