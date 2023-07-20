Gender reveal for Alexa Bliss, match announced for future AEW Collision

Jul 20, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Alexa Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, have joyfully announced that they are expecting a baby girl. The couple shared the exciting news of their first child’s impending arrival in December 2023, which they celebrated with a gender reveal video in collaboration with ET.

In addition to their private reveal for friends and family, Bliss tweeted a clip from the special moment, expressing her delight with the caption, “BABY GIRL!!! .”

– FTR vs Adam Cole & MJF is official for AEW Collision on July 29th

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Skipper Lauren

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal