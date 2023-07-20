Dark Side of the Ring S4 E7 rating
Episode seven of Dark Side of the Ring featuring Abdullah The Butcher drew 178,000 viewers, up 26,000 viewers from the previous episode which revolved around Adrian Adonis. The show drew a 0.06 in the 18-49 demo, up 0.02 from the Adonis episode.
(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)
Special shout-out to @DruOnyx who portrayed Abdullah the Butcher in this week’s episode, and the pilot “The Killing of Bruiser Brody,” which was filmed back in 2017.
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 20, 2023