Dark Side of the Ring S4 E7 rating

Jul 20, 2023 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: @DarkSideOfRing

Episode seven of Dark Side of the Ring featuring Abdullah The Butcher drew 178,000 viewers, up 26,000 viewers from the previous episode which revolved around Adrian Adonis. The show drew a 0.06 in the 18-49 demo, up 0.02 from the Adonis episode.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)

